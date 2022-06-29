Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes Region of scenic upstate New York, the Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival is the Elmira-Corning area’s premier regional summer jazz festival. Since its inception in 2012, the festival has expanded into a two-day event celebrating both local and international artists, supporting area organizations and businesses, and strengthening the community.

Check out our artists & events to see who we have featured in the past and who we are excited to host in the future.

The Ferrario Elmira Jazz Festival (FEJF) is a two-day festival in Upstate NY. On Friday, August 12th at the Clemens Center in Elmira, NY beginning at 6:00 pm. Day 1 of the Festival features guitarist Paul Brown and pianist Gregg Karukas. Tickets are $55.

On Saturday, August 21st we move outdoors to Thorne Street Park in Horseheads, NY, beginning at 12noon (doors open at 10:30 am). Day 2 of the Festival features bassist Julian Vaughn, flautist Ragan Whiteside, and local favorite Top Shelf.

Saturday’s event features lawn seating with food and beverage provided by the EOP CFJP Bistro. You may bring your own cooler with food and drinks (alcohol is permitted for those 21 and over – you may consume your beverages out of plastic, no glass, please). Smoking, pets, and grills are NOT permitted at this event. Tickets are $45.

The purpose of the festival is to empower agents of change in our community. All of the proceeds from the events benefit the Economic Opportunity Program of Chemung & Schuyler Counties (EOP), an organization that has been a pillar in our community for over 55 years serving over 5,000 community members annually.

Day 1 Schedule

Doors Open/Reception 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Performances 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Clemens Center

207 Clemens Center Parkway Elmira, 14901 + Google Map

Phone: 1-800-724-0159

Website:http://www.clemenscenter.org/

Day 2 Schedule

Gates open at 10:30 am

The show begins at 12:00 noon

Thorne Street Park

504 Thorne St Horseheads, 14845 + Google Map

Phone: (607)739-3941

Website:https://www.elmirajazzfestival.com/





















Photos courtesy of Elmira Jazz Festival Website

Organizer

Equal Opportunity Program Inc of Chemung CountyPhone:6077346174Website:https://www.cseop.org