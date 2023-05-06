ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Downtown Development is asking for artists, vendors, and volunteers to register for the upcoming Elmira Street Painting Festival.

This year, the festival will take place on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. Artists interested in participating can register using this link and vendors who wish to sell either food or crafts at the event can register using this link. The registration deadline for artists and vendors is July 1. Those interested in volunteering can use this link to register. There currently isn’t a deadline for volunteers.

There will be four youth workshops related to the festival throughout the month of June. The “Chalk It Up For Our Youth” workshops will be held June 3 at Wisner Park, June 10 at the Chemung Valley History Museum, June 17 at the Economic Opportunity Program, and June 24 at Kennedy Valve. Parents and guardians can register their children for the workshops using this link. Students in grades 3 through 12 are welcome to join the workshops.

Downtown Elmira has hosted the Street Painting Festival every year since 2008. Artists of all skill levels come together to fill the street with art using only chalk. In addition to art, the event hosts food, vendors from local businesses, and live music.