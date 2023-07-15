ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Talented artists from the area are gathered in Downtown Elmira to show off their chalk art skills.

Dozens of artists are braving the heat while creating elaborate works of art on East Water Street and North Main Street. The festival officially ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday and runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, but artists will have until 7 p.m. on Sunday when the roads reopen to finish their artwork.

The forecast calls for rain tonight, but that isn’t stopping the artists from working. Some artists have already started to cover their drawings will plastic during breaks to protect the chalk from the elements.

Check out some pictures of what the talented artists have created so far below:

To see the completed versions of the chalk art featured above and more, be sure to stop by the Elmira Street Painting Fair on Sunday afternoon.