CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Museum of Glass is bringing back its after-hours event in just a few days.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, CMOG will be opening its doors from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for 2300 Degrees. This free event is open to the public and will feature live music and live entertainment. Food and drinks will be available to purchase at the museum’s café.

Guests will be able to watch a live glassmaking demonstration from John Sharvin, who was featured on Netflix’s Blown Away. Sharvin uses glass to make surreal art and designer barware. 2300 Degrees will also feature music from Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers. The Louisiana native and his band will play Zydeco music, a genre that combines elements of blues, Cajun, rock, soul, and Creole music.

A free shuttle service will be available to take guests from the museum’s parking lot to the entrance.