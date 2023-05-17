ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Alive After Five is coming back to Downtown Elmira at the end of the week.

The first night of Alive After Five will be on Friday, May 19 on Water Street in front of the Chemung Canal Trust Company building. Sunshine & Whiskey and Major Big Time will be performing. Turtle Leaf Café and Heidi Ho’s food truck will be providing food for this event.

Alive After Five is a street music festival hosted by different businesses throughout Elmira on Fridays during the summer. The event runs from 5:05 p.m. until 9 p.m., rain or shine.

A full list of Alive After Five dates, locations, and performers can be found below:

May 19 – Water Street Sunshine & Whiskey and Major Big Time

June 2 – Brady’s Pub Brian Hughes and Right Turn Clyde

June 16 – Hill Top Inn at Elm Chevrolet 40Theeves and Big Foot

July 14 – Los Panchos and Roundin 3rd Bad Bear and Fright

July 28 – Patrick’s The Sweats and Suspect

August 11 – Bernie Murray’s Crazy for Fays and Blue Eyed Soul

August 25 – Rye Variables and Black Bush

September 8 – Water Street 3’s A Crowd and Topshelf



The performers are subject to change. For updates on Alive After Five, you can check Elmira Downtown Development’s Facebook page or website.