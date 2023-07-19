HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hammondsport Fire Department will return with its 12th annual Smoke on the Water barbecue competition.

The annual event invites the whole family for a weekend of fun, including a cornhole tournament, live music, axe throwing, a kids’ play zone, and even a farmer’s market. The main event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and team trivia will be held the night before from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission and parking are free and wristbands for unlimited tastings cost $15 each.

The event will host local backyard grillers that compete in three main classes: chicken, pork, and brisket, along with one mystery class and are judged to see who has the best barbecue. The event will also have various other food options for those who might not want any barbecue. It is set to be held right behind the fire department on the carnival grounds at the south end of Keuka Lake.

Steve Dresser, BBQ Chairman, says that the tradition began when a member of the community brought the idea to the department as a fun idea for the area. The initial response to the event was supportive and positive and had a greater turnout than expected. The support ever since the start has played a big role in allowing the department to continue this event for 12 years. The community is always excited to be a part of the event from volunteering, vending, competing, or just attending.

For more information on competing, signing up as a vendor, or volunteering you can visit the Hammondsport Smoke on the Water Facebook or email hportbbq@gmail.com.