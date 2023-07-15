HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The docks of Depot Park in Hammondsport are currently filled with classic and antique boats.

The boats (and their owners) are at Keuka Lake’s shore for Wine Country Classic Boats’ 40th Annual Antique and Classic Boat Show. Most of the two-day-long boat show ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 15. Judging was held at 3 p.m., and dinner will be served for participants at the Finger Lakes Boating Museum at 6 p.m.

Those who missed Saturday’s festivities will still be able to catch a glimpse of the boats from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday’s spectators will also get to see an old-fashioned waterskiing exhibition at 10 a.m. Be sure to stop by Depot Park early; the boats and docks will be removed at noon.

Some pictures of the boats featured in the show can be found below:

Anyone who missed Hammondsport’s boat show or attended and wants to see more can head up to Buffalo on September 9 for the 44th Annual Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boat Show.