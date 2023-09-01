WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.(WETM) – Apple picking has returned for U Pick at Apples and Moore. U Pick means that you get to pick the apples yourself and you pay by weight of the produce.

A local to the area says that he has gone to this place for many years and really enjoys coming back to be outdoors and see families picking the apples.

Another local says that his fiancé has been coming to this place since she was little and enjoys being able to make pies and sauces with the apples.

Tradition gets people to come back every year to make a lot of memories. One local says this is his second year and plans to make this an annual festivity.

With the frost we had earlier this year, there may not be as many fruits as previous years. So, make sure to stop by while there are still apples! You can find out more at Apples and Moore website.