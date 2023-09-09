BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Community Days will be returning to Big Flats for its 68th year in less than one week.

This annual festival will be held at Big Flats Community Park from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15. The festival will also be held from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Attendees can expect to find carnival rides, craft and food vendors, games, free entertainment, fireworks, and more.

Thursday evening will feature a craft fair that will run from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and pay-one-price rides from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The first night of Community Days will also feature the Miss Twin Tiers Pageant at 6 p.m. Friday will also have a craft fair from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. At 6 p.m., visitors will be able to grab a fish fry until they run out and listen to music from the Variables.

Saturday will be filled with the most events. Before the Community Days festival begins, runners will have the opportunity to participate in a 5K race. Registration will begin at 7:45 a.m., and the race will start at 9 a.m. A few hours later, the Fireman’s Water Ball Contest will begin at 12 p.m.

The final day of the festival will officially start at 1 p.m. on Saturday with pay-one-price rides until 5 p.m. and a craft fair that will end at 10 p.m. The parade will start at 5 p.m., a raffle drawing will be held at 8 p.m., and the event will end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

The funds raised at Community Days every year are used for beautification projects throughout the Town of Big Flats. In the past, the town has used these funds to purchase new equipment for Sperr Park, new town banners, lighting for Community Park’s walking path, and more.

To learn more about Community Days, visit the festival’s Facebook page or website.