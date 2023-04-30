ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung Valley Audubon Society will be hosting a free event for people interested in bird watching at Tanglewood Nature Center.

“Birding is for Everyone” will be on Sunday, May 7 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Tanglewood in Elmira. Birders of all experience levels are welcome to attend this birdwatching event. There will be volunteers on-site to help beginner birders.

Binoculars will be provided for bird watching. There will be door prizes, family crafts, and a bird wingspan activity. There will also be scheduled events during “Birding is for Everybody.” A bird ID workshop will run from 1:15 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., and a birding speaker will give a talk from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Little ones can also enjoy the “Little Tots Nature Stroll” starting at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on this event, you can check out this Facebook post or visit the Chemung Valley Audubon Society website.