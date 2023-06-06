CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Canisteo is about to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the village’s founding with the return of Crazee Days.

Crazee Daze is a three-day long celebration starting on Thursday, June 8 and ending on Saturday, June 10. Each day of the event will be filled with scheduled activities. Residents from around Canisteo will also be hosting yard sales throughout the celebration.

On Thursday, over 30 craft and food vendors will be in the Canisteo Downtown Park from noon until dark. Members of the community are invited to watch or participate in a parade on Thursday evening. The parade will start at Canisteo Elementary School at 6 p.m. and go down Greenwood Street. The parade will turn down 5th Street and end at the Canisteo-Greenwood School Bus Garage. Those that would like to participate in the parade should arrive at the elementary school by 5:30 p.m. A watermelon eating contest will follow the parade.

On Friday, vendors will be in the park during the same time frame as Thursday. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be axe throwing and at 5:30 p.m. live voting for the beard and mullet contest will begin. The Monica Hall Band will be performing at 6 p.m.

Saturday will kick off with the Run Like Crazee 5K and 10K races. Those interested in either running or walking in one of these races can find registration details in this Facebook post. Car enthusiasts will be able to attend a car show from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Classic car owners can register their cars for the show starting at 8 a.m. up until the show starts. Crazee Daze will end with a movie under the stars. The movie will begin at dusk at the Brick House on Main.

For more information about Crazee Daze, visit the Canisteo Community Support Group Facebook page.