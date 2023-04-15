BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Arnot Mall announced that it will hold a carnival this summer.

According to a Facebook event and a page dedicated to the event, the Arnot Mall will be hosting a carnival during two long weekends in June. The carnival will include thrill rides, family rides, kiddie rides, games, and food. The food selection will include gyros, walking tacos, fried Oreos, cotton candy, ice cream, and more.

The carnival will be held Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 and again Thursday, June 22 through Sunday, June 25. This event will be held at the Arnot Mall, located at 3300 Chambers Road.

The carnival is being put on by Main Event Amusements. For more information, visit the “Carnival Rides & Treats – Arnot” Facebook page.