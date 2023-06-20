VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Carrie Underwood has been added to Turning Stone Resort Casino’s “The Next 30” line-up.

Her name included in the growing list of headliners who are scheduled to perform in honor of Turning Stone’s 30th anniversary.

Underwood is set to take the stage on Friday, September 15, at 8 p.m.

More performances for “The Next 30” coming to Turning Stone

Sunday, July 2: Superstar Tim McGraw

Superstar Tim McGraw Friday, July 28: Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton Sunday, July 30: Country performer Maren Morris

Country performer Maren Morris Friday, August 4: Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys Sunday, August 6: Country artist Jake Owen

Country artist Jake Owen Saturday, August 12: Country duo Dan + Shay

Country duo Dan + Shay Saturday, August 19: Pop superstar Barry Manilow

Pop superstar Barry Manilow Friday, September 15: Multi-platinum superstar Carrie Underwood

Multi-platinum superstar Carrie Underwood Sunday, November 12: Comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short

Underwood is known for her songs “Before He Cheats,” “Out Of That Truck,” “If I Didn’t Love You,” “Church Bells,” “All-American Girl” and more.

On top of being a country superstar, Underwood has worked in television, film, is a bestselling author and entrepreneur.

She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards, says the Turning Stone.

Tickets for Underwood’s show at the Turning Stone Event Center go on sale for TS Rewards Member on Thursday, June 22 and public on-sale is Friday, June 23 both at 10 a.m.

Guests can purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.