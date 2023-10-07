HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — An event for people who would like to learn about different cultures is coming to the Arnot Mall next weekend.

Celebration of Cultures is a free event that will be held at the Arnot Mall Event Center from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Attendees at this event will get to view displays and sample food from over a dozen countries, including Afghanistan, Albania, Egypt, Ghana, India, Nigeria, Somalia, and Turkey. Visitors will also get to experience henna, learn about calligraphy, and learn about traditional kite making.

Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration, but registration is required. Those interested in attending will need to RSVP by emailing events@iaflcenter.org by Tuesday, Oct. 10. Each name registered will be entered in a raffle to win prizes.

This event is hosted by the Islamic Association of the Finger Lakes and funded by a New York State Council of the Arts program.