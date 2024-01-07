ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed are offering the public seven opportunities to engage with local experts over a light breakfast.

The Coffee with Friends series will invite the community to interact with an expert on an outdoors-related topic on seven Saturdays throughout the year. Experts will teach guests about the river, the environment, gardening, composting, and more during casual discussions. A light breakfast will be provided at no cost, but a $10 donation is suggested.

Each Coffee with Friends event will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturdays in the Chemung River Friends’ office, located in Suite 8 of the Midtown 111 Building at 111 North Main St. in Elmira. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m., the program will start right at 9 a.m., and it will end at 10 a.m. The first event is scheduled for Jan. 13.

A full schedule of all Coffee with Friends dates, program names, and expert names can be found below: