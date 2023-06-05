ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Friends of the Chemung River Watershed will be hosting free beginner kayak paddle lessons later this month.

The lessons will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Grove Street boat launch in Elmira. Registration is required to participate in the lessons. People can register using this link or by emailing director@chemungriverfriends.org.

Those interested in joining the lessons can bring their own kayak or rent one for free. Two people may register together and rent a tandem kayak. Children can participate in a tandem kayak if a responsible adult remains with the child at all times. All participants must wear life jackets. Attendees can either bring their own or use one provided.

Seneca Lake Kayak will be teaching the paddle lessons and providing the kayaks. The lessons will teach beginner kayakers how to safely paddle on the river. Lesson participants can meet at the concrete boat launch in the Grove Street boat launch parking lot.