ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Elks is hosting a college fair next month.

On Wednesday, May 10, members of the community are invited to a free college fair at the Elks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Representatives from two-year and four-year colleges and career schools, both public and private, will be present at the event. Representatives from the U.S. Armed Services will also be present.

The college fair is geared towards high school students, college students looking to transfer, and adults of any age looking to advance their education. Colleges present at the event will include Alfred State, Hobart and William Smith, SUNY Plattsburgh, and Keuka College.

The Elmira Elks is located at 300 East Gray St in Elmira.