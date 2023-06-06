PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Painted Post and Painted Post Parks and Arts will be holding Colonial Days at the end of the week.

This two-day long event will start with a block party at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at the Sit-N-Bull parking lot. Food will be served at the start of the party, and Blue Eyed Soul will play live music from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs so they can lounge while enjoying the music.

Colonial Days’ traditional parade will take place on Saturday morning along Steuben, Water, and North Hamilton Streets. The firefighter’s parade will start at 10:30 a.m., and the pageantry parade will start at 11 a.m. After the parade, attendees will be able to listen to live music under the pavilion at Craig Park. An awards ceremony and a chicken barbeque will start at 12 p.m. The chicken barbeque will cost $12 and be served until it’s gone.

Painted Post has been hosting Colonial Days for over 50 years. For more information about this event, you can visit the Village of Painted Post’s Facebook page.