CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Gaffer District will host the Community Nights in downtown Corning before school starts back up.

Bites on Bridge will be held on Friday, Aug. 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Bridge Street. The organizers say it will be a great event for the kids and for the whole family.

There will be live music from Double Barrel starting at 5:15 p.m. and lasting until 8:45 p.m. food vendors will also be at the event. Other activities will include a Power Wheels race, face painting, and more!

The event will be rain or shine according to plan, and admission will be free.

To find out more you can visit the Gaffer District website.