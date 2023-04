CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning Community College will be hosting a job fair that’s open to the public later this week.

The job fair will be on Thursday, April 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the gymnasium on the main campus. Over 60 employers will be present at the event. These employers will be offering full-time and part-time job opportunities along with summer jobs and internships.

Those interested in attending can register for free on Eventbrite.