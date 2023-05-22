CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning Garden Club will be hosting its annual plant sale this weekend.

This year, the Corning Garden Club’s sale will be on a different date and at a new location. Plant and gardening enthusiasts can visit the plant sale on Saturday, May 27. The sale will be held at 47 West Pulteney Street. This spot is next to Heritage Village at the corner of Sly Avenue.

Although the venue changed, the selection of plants will be the same. Visitors can expect to find a variety of native plants, shrubs, small trees, ground covers, produce plants, flowers, and houseplants. There will also be some garden-related items for sale.

A portion of proceeds from the sale will benefit the Corning Painted Post Historical Society. For more information about the Corning Garden Club, you can visit its Facebook page.