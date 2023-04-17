CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Local leaders will be holding a unity rally in Corning next month.

The Twin Tiers Unity in the Community Rally will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Centerway Square in Corning. The rally will start at 2 p.m. and last for one hour. Members of the community are invited to attend, and no ticket will be required.

The purpose of this rally is to celebrate the contributions people and organizations in the Twin Tiers make to the community. The Elmira and Corning Rotary Clubs will be recognized for their community service at this event.

Local leaders speaking at the rally will include Senator Tom O’Mara, Corning Mayor Bill Boland, Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell, and Georgia Verdier, who is the president of the Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP. Corning Community College President Dr. William Mullaney and Corning Museum of Glass President and Executive Director Dr. Karol Wright will also be speaking.

The rally is being sponsored by Georgia Verdier and political commentator Dr. Stephen Coleman.