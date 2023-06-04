CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Pride Month is in full swing, and Corning will be celebrating Pride on Saturday.

Community members are invited to attend the Southern Finger Lakes Pride Festival in Centerway Square on June 10. The celebration will run from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Attendees will be entertained by live performances, queer artists, and a walking history tour. Visitors over the age of 21 will be able to participate in beer and wine tastings as well. The theme for this year’s event is LGBTQ+ history.

The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes will be at Corning Pride to help attendees take their Pride looks to the next level. Glitter tattoos and a bandana tie-dying and decorating activity will be available throughout the entire event. People that would like rainbow tinsel woven through their hair will need to come between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The ARTS Council will also be looking for young LGBTQ+ artists to join their gallery exhibit mentorship program.

Corning Pride is hosted by Southern Finger Lakes Pride, a nonprofit that promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion in the community. For more information about Southern Finger Lakes Pride and the events it hosts, visit corningpride.org.