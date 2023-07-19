CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Gaffer District and the Williams Auto Group are partnering up for the second annual Cruisin’ Community Night.

This event will take place on July 28 on Bridge Street, on the Gaffer District’s north side. This event will be a great way to explore some of the businesses in the Gaffer District and form a community, which is very important to both the Gaffer District and to the Williams Auto Group.

“On the back of every license plate, it says the words ‘partnering with the community’ and we really mean that, and the Gaffer District does a wonderful job embodying the word community,” said Dalton Williams, the Vice President of Williams Auto Group.

The event will include live music, delicious food, a live-action broadcast from WINK 106, various vendors, refreshing summer treats, and the Power Wheels Racing Challenge, where kids will race a head-to-head obstacle course by age group, and many more. To sign up for the Power Wheels Racing Challenge, you can use this form.

There will also be some live music too! Chasing Neon will start off performing from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. And Blue Eyed Soul will be the headliner from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit this page on the Gaffer District’s website.