BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Dairy Festival will be returning to Bath at the beginning of next month.

Members of the community are invited to the Steuben County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 3 for the dairy festival. Starting at 9 a.m., there will be a flea market, craft fair, and food vendors. A parade will start at 10:30 a.m., rain or shine. The theme of the parade is “Dairyland Country.” People are encouraged to build their own floats to participate in the parade.

There will also be a photo contest with the same theme as the parade. Those interested in participating in the photo contest can submit a copy of a photo taken in Steuben County by May 26. The photo must be 8″ by 10″ and labeled with the subject’s location on the back. The photos submitted will be donated to the Steuben County Historical Society and not returned. All of the entry requirements can be found in this Facebook post. The photos will be displayed under the grandstand at the dairy festival from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and again at the Steuben County Fair in August. Contest winners will receive a ribbon, and the first-place prize is $50.

This festival will also feature a display of agriculture and tractor implements and a car show. Those interested in joining the car show can pay $15 to enter their cars in the show. Registration will last from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Participating cars will be able to join the parade. More information on the car show can be found here. A slow cooker mac and cheese cookoff will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and a K9 demonstration will be held during the cookoff from 11:30 until 12 p.m. Starting at noon, the festival will have live music until 3 p.m. A full list of scheduled events can be found on the Steuben County Dairy Festival Facebook event page.

The Steuben County Pomona Grange has hosted the dairy festival every year (except 2020) since 1957. The purpose of the festival is to celebrate the dairy industry and America’s farming heritage.