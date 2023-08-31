SAYRE, PA(WETM) – The Williams family, who owns Dandy Mini Marts, gave a donation of $40,000 to ten organizations in the area.

The organizations include Bradford-Sullivan Special Olympics, Children’s House of Bradford County, Friends of Chemung River Watershed, Groton Community Cupboard, Horseheads Family Resource Center, Humane Society of Schuyler County, New Life Elmira Food Pantry, Nonnie Hood Parent Resource Center, The Potter’s Hands Foundation, and Twin Tiers Baby Bank.

The owner of Dandy Mini Marts, Randy Williams, says donating is in its DNA. And that from its genesis, it always was involved in the community.

The Executive Director of Friends of Chemung River has plans to open up new programs with the donations. The organization has its eye on starting young with educating children about the river. New programs will include teaching about macroinvertebrates, citizen science programs, wave and fish, and trying to get people involved in the river.

The Executive Director of the Twin Tiers Baby Bank in Painted Post says that diapers are a huge necessity for children, but only half of the children in the area actually have enough diapers. The goal of this organization is to provide essential items, specifically to children, to people in need. The Executive Director says that all the money that comes in goes 100% into the items that are donated.

If you would like to help out either the Twin Tiers Baby Bank or Friends of Chemung River Watershed, diapers and volunteers are always welcomed.