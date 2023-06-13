CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Art lovers won’t want to miss Downtown Corning Gallery Night this Friday.

The Rockwell Museum is partnering with four fine art shops for free exhibits and receptions. From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on June 16, people can visit 171 Cedar Arts Center, the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, Kids Rockwell Art Lab, and West End Gallery in any order they want. Attendees can pick up a punch card at their first stop and enter it at their final stop for a chance to win a piece of artwork from one of the evening’s featured artists.

171 Cedar Arts Center’s Houghton Gallery will feature a collaborative exhibition with the Corning Museum of Glass’s the Studio. The exhibition will be called “Illuminate” and feature artwork from regional glass artists. Opening remarks will be at 6 p.m. Anyone who can’t make it to Gallery Night has until August 25 to visit this exhibit. The 171 Cedar Arts Center can be found at 155 Cedar Street.

The ARTS Council’s Evelyn Peeler Peacock Gallery will display its 2023 Fire Arts Show. This exhibition will feature local flame workers, glassblowers, metalworkers, and more. The artwork on display will be from a variety of different mediums. This gallery is located at 79 West Market Street.

Like the name implies, the Kids Rockwell Art Lab is usually for kids. On Gallery Night, the Art Lab will be open for grown-ups. This 36 East Market Street venue will feature an installation from Yen Ospina called “We Are Made of Star Suff.” Visitors will be able to enjoy food and drinks while viewing Ospina’s work. Wagner Vineyards and Wagner Valley Brewing Company will be providing wine and beer tastings. Ospina will be giving remarks at 5:30 p.m.

West End Gallery is located at 12 West Market Street and will feature a group exhibition called “Light and Shadow.” Visitors will be able to listen to live harp music while meeting artists, enjoying light refreshments, and mingling with other art lovers. Anyone who can’t stop by during Gallery Night will be able to visit this exhibition through July 13.

For more information about Downtown Corning Gallery Night, visit this event page on the Rockwell Museum’s website.