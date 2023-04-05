HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Hammondsport Chamber of Commerce is hosting a glass Easter egg hunt called “Eggstravaganza.”

Twenty-five glass eggs made by artisans from around the Finger Lakes are being hidden around Hammondsport every day this week. The locations are posted on hammondsport.org before the hunt begins each day. Eggs can be found at participating local parks, businesses, museums, and more. The hunt starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. every day. The Eggstravaganza began on April 1 and will end on April 8.

People can keep the eggs they find, but the Hammondsport Chamber of Commerce requests that each person keep only one egg from the hunt so more people can enjoy them. After finding an egg, you can enter your information online for the chance to win prizes. The grand prize is a three-day and two-night stay in Hammondsport with food, lodging, and activities provided.

For more information on this event, you can visit hammondsport.org.