ELMIRA, N.Y.(WETM) – Eldridge Park is closing for the winter. There is still a lot more that needs to be done though before the breaking down of the park is finished.

Eldridge Parks brings in approximately 100 to 125 students from Elmira College to help out with the deconstruction. Students help with taking down the rides, deep cleaning the carousel building and the cafe, and weeding and draining the ponds in mini golf says Trisha Elwood, operations manager at Eldridge Park.

Eldridge Park will be celebrating its 100th anniversary for the 2024 season. With this year being an important hallmark, the staff has plans for some new additions. They are planning on a new stage area to be built in the fall as well as other projects.

Workers get to take in the scenery as well while on the job. A grounds crew member, who isn’t originally from this area, enjoys taking a lap around the pond, catching Pokémon, and chit-chatting with friends on the phone. He finds it relaxing and peaceful to get out and see what Elmira has to offer.

The break down has not happened just yet, so the rides and attractions are still up even with the park being closed. If you would like to learn more about Eldridge Park, you can visit their website.