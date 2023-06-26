ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Eldridge Park will be holding its annual 4th of July fireworks event this Saturday.

Community members will be able to celebrate Independence Day a little early on July 1. Eldridge Park’s attractions will be open from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Party in the Park will officially begin at 2 p.m. with vendors on the midway. Food vendors will include Wally J’s, Taste of Jamaica, MK Bubble Tea, Stone Age BBQ, SPM Empanadas, and more. GCP Discount Beer will be providing a beer garden.

A fishing derby will start at 2 p.m. and last until 4 p.m. From 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., kids will be able to enjoy inflatables, and starting at 4 p.m., everyone will be able to enjoy live music until 7:30 p.m. The main attraction of the night is the fireworks show, which will begin at 9 p.m.

Parking is limited at Eldridge, so there will be a free shuttle bus from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. to take guests to the park from the Wegmans parking lot. Parking for the shuttle will be on the southern end of the lot. There will be limited parking available in Eldridge’s northern parking lot via the Grand Central entrance. Handicap parking will be available in the main parking lot off Woodlawn Avenue. The College Avenue entrance will be closed.

For more information, visit Eldridge Park’s website.