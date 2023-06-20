ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) –Eldridge Park will be hosting its first car show of the season this weekend.

The community is invited to Eldridge Park on Saturday, June 24 for cars, music, food, and fun. The car show will start at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. The fun will last until 8 p.m., though. The Somethin’ to Taco Bout food truck will be at the park from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitors will be able to listen to music by Doc Possum from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Rides will be open during this event, so there will be fun for the whole family.

People that would like to have their cars included in the car show can register using this form. Participants in the show will be entered into door prize drawings. If you can’t make it to this car show and would like to participate in the July 29 or August 26 show, or you would like to participate in multiple shows, you can register using the same form.

The Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society Inc is organizing this event. The entertainment is sponsored in part by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.