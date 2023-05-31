(WETM) — Starting tomorrow, Twin Tiers residents will have two options for farmers markets to attend every Thursday.

Wisner Market’s first day of the season is June 1. This farmers market runs every Thursday in the summer from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through September 7. The market hosts a variety of vendors selling local produce, crafts, baked goods and more. Over a dozen local food vendors will be at the market each week as well. While strolling through the market, visitors will be able to enjoy live music. This market is held at Wisner Park in Elmira.

Corning Famers Market also opens for the season on June 1. Corning’s market runs every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. through October 26. This market will offer a different group of vendors selling local produce, food and other goods. Visitors will find this market a short walk away from Market Street at Riverfront Centennial Park.

For more information about Wisner Market, you can visit this website. To learn more about Corning Farmers Market, you can visit this website.