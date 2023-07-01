ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s 17th annual garden tour will be held next weekend.

Elmira Blooms is a self-guided tour that will showcase eight gardens throughout the City of Elmira, West Elmira, and Pine City. The tour will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, rain or shine. Those participating in the tour will be able to travel at their own pace.

Tickets for this event are $15 for general admission and $10 for senior citizens and association members. Tickets can be purchased by clicking “Donate” on the Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s website. If you would prefer to buy your tickets in person, you can stop by Chamberlain Acres, Haskins Gardens, or Near Westside’s office, located at 353 Davis Street.

Same-day tickets can be purchased at the Victorian Row Park and Public Garden at 362 Church Street. People that purchased their tickets ahead of time will want to stop by this location before the tour as well. Those participating in the tour will be able to pick up a brochure and enter raffles at this spot. Additionally, light refreshments will be served at the Victorian Row Park and some featured gardens.

For more information about Elmira Blooms, visit the Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s website or Facebook page. You can also call Near Westside at (607)-733-4924 with any questions about the tour or raffles.