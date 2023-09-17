ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira College’s Octagon Fair will be returning for its 55th year on Saturday.

Elmira College holds the Octagon Fair every fall, and this year, it lands during the college’s family weekend. Students and members of the community are invited to Elmira College’s main campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 for the family-friendly event. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to stop by.

Fairgoers can expect to find food trucks, local vendors, children’s games, live performances, and more. Elmira College students will be raising money for their clubs and organizations at the Octagon Fair by organizing activities, selling items, and giving performances. Items sold by both local vendors and students will include artwork, baked goods, clothing, pottery, and locally-grown produce.

Live music will be a special edition to this year’s fair. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., 40Theeves, which features two Elmira College professors, will be performing on the Campus Center Portico.

The Octagon Fair is hosted by the Office of Alumni Engagement and the Office of Alumni Life. The Alumni Board will be fundraising during the event and will give out monetary prizes to student clubs and organizations for their fair presentations.