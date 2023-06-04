ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Fire Department will be hosting its second annual company car show next Sunday.

Community members are invited to the Elmira Heights Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 11 for food, entertainment, prizes, and, of course, cars. All classes of cars, motorcycles, and off-road vehicles are welcome to join the show. It will cost $10 to enter your vehicle in the show in advance and $15 the day of the event. Depending on the size of the vehicles entering the show, there will be 200 to 250 spaces available. People that enter their vehicles in the show will have the chance to win placement prizes.

The event will extend into the Elmira Heights Legion for a car-related flea market. Vendors can pay $20 to reserve a booth space in advance or $25 the day of the event. If spaces inside fill up, vendors will be able to set up in the parking lot. Attendees will be able to park in this lot as well. The legion is about a 5-minute walk from the fire department. On the way to the fire station, people will be able to make a pit stop at the Elmira Heights Historical Society, which will be open to visitors during Sunday’s festivities.

People who aren’t very interested in cars will still have plenty of fun at the car show. There will be music, raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle, local merchants, and a pig roast. Chicken will be available at the pig roast as well.

Those interested in entering a vehicle in the show or being a vendor at the flea market can register using this link. There is an option to make a donation to the Elmira Heights Fire Department on that webpage as well. Vendors and show entrants can start setting up at 10 a.m. before the event starts.

For more information about the car show, you can visit its Facebook event page.