ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents will be able to celebrate the start of LGBT Pride Month this weekend at Elmira Pride.

On Saturday, June 3, the Park Church will be hosting a pride event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Wisner Park. Elmira Pride will have music, food, live entertainment, vendors, and more. There will be 27 community organizations tabling at the event.

Elmira Pride will feature family-friendly activities. People at this event will be able to draw on Main Street with chalk. Attendees will be able to watch live entertainment during Pride Day as well. The entertainment will include two Drag Queen performances and Drag Storytime.

For more information about this free and inclusive event, you can visit the Park Church’s Facebook page.