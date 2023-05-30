ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Woodworking enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Town of Erin’s Wood Festival this weekend.

From June 2 to June 4, the Erin Fire Station will be holding the town’s annual Wood Festival. The festival will host games, wood carvers, and over two dozen vendors. The vendors will be selling an array of food, art, crafts, wooden furniture, and more. Friday night will feature live music, and Sunday will feature an auction. Hungry festivalgoers will be able to grab some barbeque chicken on Friday and Saturday.

The main attraction will be all of the wood-related events. The Wood Festival will have Lumberjack and Jill shows, quick-cut contests, and chainsaw carving events. The New York State Lumberjack Association will also be present at the festival.

Those interested in attending this free festival can head to the Erin Fire Station at 1462 Breesport Road this weekend. The festival will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will end at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and end at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about Erin’s Wood Festival, you can visit its Facebook page or website.