SAYRE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has been elevated to a Level 1 Trauma Center by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation.

A level 1 trauma center is an institution that will take care of the sickest patients who have a traumatic injury. The levels go down from one to four, with one being the highest level and four the lowest. Patients will be brought to higher level trauma centers based on the severity of the trauma they have experienced.

This elevation will make Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital the only accredited level 1 trauma center in the Guthrie Clinic’s 12-county service area. This will give them an opportunity to be role models to other trauma centers, especially in rural areas.

“It’s really important for us because it sets us as a role model to other rural trauma centers across the nation, in that we do research here, now on this specific type of trauma which is rural. Everyone knows in our area that includes farm tractors, specific farming accidents, motorcycles, and MTV accidents. Things you don’t see in a city,” said Lisa LaRock, the Senior Director of Trauma Services at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

