BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Halloween Warehouse opens up today and will stay open until the start of November or until everything is sold.

Halloween Warehouse is located in the Arnot Mall and has been reopening for Halloween for 10 years. The owner, Don Lewis, says he enjoys seeing familiar faces year after year from his regulars.

National businesses take away from the store, Lewis says, but what makes his store different is that he likes to give back to the community.

The first week Halloween Warehouse is open, all items will be tax free. Lewis says he’s doing this to make everything more affordable for the customers. There will be different specials every week.

To learn more, you can visit the Halloween Warehouse Facebook page.