CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Corning’s Gaffer District will be kicking off the start of fall with its annual Harvest Festival.

On Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, Market Street will be filled with fall fun for the whole family. Visitors will be able to enjoy live music, hay rides, on-street dining, a scavenger hunt, browsing local vendors’ stalls, and more. The festival will run from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday. All five blocks of Market Street will be closed from 1 p.m. on Friday until 11 p.m. on Saturday to accommodate the festival.

During the entire festival, restaurants on Market Street will have tables set up on the street for outdoor dining, and over 50 local vendors and food trucks will be on the street. A few activities will be available for the whole festival as well. Kids will be able to get their faces painted, everyone will be able to judge Market Street businesses’ scarecrow contest entrees, and everyone will be able to participate in a scavenger hunt. Those interested in participating in the scavenger hunt can use their smartphones or stop by the Gaffer District’s booth for paper copies if they don’t have phones.

Festivalgoers will be able to listen to live music on both days of the event. Local bands will start performing at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and stop performing around 7:30 p.m. Live music will be performed during the whole day on Saturday. Musicians are scheduled to start performing at 11 a.m. and stop at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday will be filled with plenty of activities and photo ops. From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., there will be a tractor display between Chestnut Street and Bridge Street and a car show at the intersection of Market Street and Chestnut Street. Also, horse-drawn hayrides will leave from Wall Street from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Tickets for the rides will cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Kids will also be able to play in the Bobby K Kids Fun Zone from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and join a pumpkin roll race from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Pumpkin racers will need to bring their own pumpkins or purchase one from a vendor.

For more information about the Harvest Festival, including a full list of activities, visit the Gaffer District’s website.