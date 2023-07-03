WELLSBORO, P.a. (WETM) — Hills Creek State Park will be hosting two free programs this weekend.

On Friday, July 7, nature lovers won’t want to miss the park’s firefly program. From 9:30 p.m. until 10:15 p.m., visitors will be able to learn all about Pennsylvania’s state insect: the firefly. Program attendees will learn how and why fireflies flash and all about their habitat requirements. Attendees will also learn about what they can do to help firefly conservation. The program will end with a firefly watch in the field near the nature center.

The following evening, the park will be holding a program called “Venus and the Mid Summer Sky” from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Members of the Pennsylvania Wilds Astronomy Club will be hosting an observation session. Attendees will be able to view Venus in its largest crescent phase right at the start of the session. Once it gets dark, attendees will be able to view clusters, nebulas, double stars, and more celestial objects that appear in the midsummer sky. If it’s cloudy, the program will be replaced with a demonstration of night vision equipment. This event will be canceled if it rains.

Park representatives recommend that campers walk to the astronomy program. People that drive to this program should arrive early and park in the field past the nature center. Attendees are asked to bring a small flashlight with a red lens. Telescopes will be provided for attendees to use during the program.

Hills Creek State Park is located at 111 Spillway Road. The park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township. It can be accessed by Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road. For more information about these programs or the park, call the park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.