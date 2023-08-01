HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung county fair returns for its 181st year, and if you are thinking about going here are some costs to consider.

Gates open daily at 11 am, admission to the fair is $5 for adults, free for children 10 and under, and parking at the grounds is free. Wristbands for rides start at $20 from now through Thursday but go to $25 on Friday, $30 on Saturday, and back down to $20 to close out the fair on Sunday.



Each of the games ranges from $1- $5. There are also plenty of free exhibits, museums, and animal shows to enjoy throughout each day. There’s a variety of food trucks and snacks to try across the midway, but if you’re in the mood for classic fair food, you’ll likely spend $10 on the food and five for the drink.

Each day will also feature special events in the evenings. Tonight, the fair will host a demolition derby at the grandstand for $15 , and Wednesday night will see live country music by Parmalee and special guests Claudia Hoyser and Justin Raynor for $25 general admission. Thursday will feature a free rodeo at the grandstand. Friday and Saturday will host $15 truck and tractor pulls, and Sunday will end the fair with a brand-new attraction, the ATV/dirt bike rodeo for $15.



So if you plan on heading to the fair this weekend, after admission, rides, games, and food, your total will likely come to about $55. For more information about the Chemung County Fair, you can visit its website or Facebook page.