ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The colors of the leaves are primarily based on the sunshine. The more sunshine we get during the summer, the more vibrant fall colors we get. And on the flip side, if we get lots of cloudy and rainy conditions, then the colors will be duller.

With more rainy and windy conditions, leaves can fall off of the branches according to the co-owner of Chamberlain Acres. The rain and wind makes the leaves weaker at the part that breaks off and eventually will fall off. This can hinder the foliage because the leaves won’t stay on the trees for its full length.

This upcoming weekend, we will be looking at rainy and windy conditions, but the co-owner of Chamberlain Acres still has hopes that we will be vibrant in the next coming weeks. We aren’t at peak yet. That normally happens around mid October.

If you would like to learn more about the fall foliage, you can visit the I Love NY website.