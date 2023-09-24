ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s almost time to celebrate the start of fall and New York’s state fruit at Ithaca’s Apple Harvest Festival.

Apple Fest takes over Downtown Ithaca for its 41st year from Saturday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1. The Commons, Cayuga Street, and West State Street will be filled with vendors and entertainment from noon until 6 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The festival is free to attend.

Local apple orchards will be selling fresh apples, cider, baked goods, and apple cider donuts. Shops in Downtown Ithaca will be open for visitors to purchase apple-related products along with the stores’ regular merchandise. The streets of the festival will also have food trucks selling traditional festival food and a craft fair featuring artisans from the region.

In addition to food and shopping, Apple Fest will offer plenty of entertainment. Bands will be playing live music all weekend at the Bernie Milton Pavilion on the Commons, Press Bay Alley, and across from Dewitt Park, which will be hosting a family fun picnic area. Families will be able to enjoy free activities at the park while supplies last, and there will be more family-friendly fun across the street from the Commons. West State Street will have carnival rides, games, and a mini Ferris wheel.

More information about the Apple Harvest Festival can be found on Downtown Ithaca’s website.