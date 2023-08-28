WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Hills Creek State Park will be hosting free programs to teach visitors about a few animals that are native to Pennsylvania this weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 1, those interested in learning about beavers can visit the park at 7 p.m. for a short hike to an active beaver lodge. On the 0.75-mile hike, visitors will learn about the beaver’s role at the park. Those who would like to learn more about beavers can stick around for the World of the Beaver program at 8:30 p.m. in the nature center. This program will feature beaver skulls, hides, photos, and demonstrations.

Hills Creek State Park will feature two programs on Saturday as well. Visitors will get to learn about Hills Creek Lake while paddling around in canoes at 5 p.m. Registration is required for this program, and provided flotation devices must be worn at all times. Those interested in attending can call 570-724-4246 or visit the park office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Attendees should meet at the beach area before the program.

Later on Saturday night, visitors will be able to learn all about bobcats from 8:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in the nature center. Program attendees will learn all about bobcats, including their life cycle, distribution, management, and more. The information taught during the program will be illustrated with bobcat mounts, skulls, hides, photos, and videos.

The final program held this weekend will teach park visitors about black bears in Pennsylvania. This one-hour-long program will be held in the nature center starting at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors attending this program will learn about the life cycle, diet, habits, and behavior of black bears. Black bear mounts, hides, videos, and other visuals will be displayed during this program.

All of these programs are family-friendly and free to attend. Those who would like more information about these programs can call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Hills Creek State Park is located at 111 Spill Way Road in Wellsboro.