ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Manufacturing Day was held at BOCES on Friday. Representatives from trade companies around the Southern Tier set up tables to talk to students about potential jobs they could get into after graduating.

Overall, there was a positive outlook from the students. They said they enjoyed the event, getting to talk to possible employers. Many students don’t know what they want to do yet after graduating, so Manufacturing Day is a step in the right direction for them.

“I want to attend a university. I’m not quite sure yet, I’m undecided [on a major]. But I definitley want to go to a four year school and major in business of some sorts,” says Zack Spaulding, a senior at Corning High School.

Some of the companies that were there were Career Development Council, Siemens Energy, Sepac, Cargill and many others.

This event is important for the community because trades are normally overlooked compared to going to college and getting a four-year degree. But trades are just as important to the community.

