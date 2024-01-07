CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — 171 Cedar Arts Center is inviting youths in the community to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy on their day off from school.

On Monday, Jan. 15, children aged five and up and their parents can attend “Making Real the Dream,” a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program. The program will run from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Drake House Studio Theater, located at 155 Cedar St. This program is free, but reservations are required.

The day will start with a provided lunch, and the Friendship Baptist Church Praise Team will perform a dance following lunch. Then, Katherine P. Douglas from Corning Community College’s Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will give a speech, Dr. Aloja Airewele will give a presentation on African drumming, and SingTrece will sing. 607 Unity Dance will hold a dance workshop, and the program will end with storytelling from African American Read-In of the Southern Tier of NY. Kids over the age of 12 will be able to attend a separate art workshop hosted by Sam Somostrade from 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Parents interested in taking their kids to this program can make a reservation on 171 Cedar Arts Center’s website.