MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Montour Falls Fire Department will be holding its annual festival and parade this week.

Community members are invited to this free festival that will run from Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10. The festival will feature rides, live music, food, and games. The festival is being held off State Route 224 on Clawson Boulevard.

The festival grounds will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 12 p.m. on Saturday. Rides will be running during the entire festival (except for during the parade). While admission is free, those interested in going on rides will need to purchase tickets. Tickets will be $1.50 each or $35 for 25. Wristbands can be purchased for $30 and be used all day Saturday and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

There will be plenty of entertainment available for people that don’t enjoy rides. Bingo will start at 6 p.m. every night and a cornhole tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Raffles will be held on Thursday and Saturday nights. Live music will be performed each night as well. Hungry festivalgoers will be able to purchase BBQ chicken starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday. The star of the festival will be the Parade of Bands. The parade will start at 5 p.m. sharp on Main Street.

For more information about the festival, you can visit the Montour Falls Fire Department Festival & Parade Facebook page.