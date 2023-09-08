TIOGA, N.Y.(WETM) – Tioga Central School District has a new football field with synthetic turf.

The reasoning for the turf is because of the weather. New York weather can be quite unpredictable, according to the superintendent of Tioga Central. And the turf will help with being able to plan events better since the district won’t have to worry about the possibility of having a flooded field.

This field will potentially help with other sports as well. Being able to be utilized with baseball practices in the spring and fall sports as late as November.

To learn more about the field, you can visit the school district’s website.