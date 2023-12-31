SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to exercise more or spend more time outdoors, consider starting your year with a First Day Hike.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks), the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and the Canal Corporation are inviting New Yorkers to celebrate New Year’s Day at one of their First Day Hikes events. Trails, state parks, historical sites, and public lands across New York State have been hosting public events on the first day of the year for the past 13 years. This year, three locations in the Southern Tier are hosting First Day Hikes.

The Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail are hosting a 10 a.m. hike in Watkins Glen. People who would like to celebrate the new year with a hike on the Catharine Valley Trail should meet at the Fairgrounds Lane entrance to the trail. Attendees will have the chance to win an Empire Pass and receive commemorative swag.

Two Rivers State Park and Waverly Village Glen Park are partnering up for a First Day Hike. People who live in the Waverly area and want to start their year with a hike can meet at Pavilion 1 (near the amphitheater) at Waverly Glen Village Park at 10 a.m. This is a different meeting location than in previous years. Hike organizers recommend hiking up the Red or Yellow Trail to the White Trail and then take the Green Trail to the viewing platform. Next, they say to head the long way back to the park by taking the Green Trail to the Red Trail, down to the Yellow Trail to see the new bridge, and then take the Yellow Trail either north or south to Waverly Glen Village Park. Some light refreshments will be available at this event.

The final hike scheduled to take place in the Southern Tier will be at Newtown Battlefield State Park at 1 p.m. Hikers will meet at the main lodge, hike past the cabins and the replica Native American Village, and end the hike at the overlook. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided after the hike. One lucky attendee will receive an Empire Pass.

Those who plan to attend any of the First Day Hikes should bring a water bottle, wear appropriate footwear for hiking, and bundle up because it will be chilly.